Newcastle's Danny Rose slams plans to restart EPL amid pandemic

The English Premier League should not restart the season until the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped significantly as lives are at risk, Newcastle United defender Danny Rose said on Monday.

EPL clubs have been in discussions to finish the season, which has nine rounds remaining, and the possibility of a restart next month was given a boost when the government said elite sport could return from June 1.

"The government's saying 'bring football back because it's going to boost the nation's morale'," Rose, 29, said on an Instagram live video, adding he did not care about the country's morale more than his own health.

"People's lives are at risk. Football shouldn't even be spoken about until the numbers have dropped massively...

"I listened to the announcement yesterday, no football until June 1 or something, I don't even pay attention to any of that."

Britain has had more than 223,000 cases and over 32,000 deaths from the coronavirus - the highest number in Europe.

The Professional Footballers Association's deputy chief Bobby Barnes said black players were concerned about the restart after a British government study said black people are nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than whites.

"I think I'm getting tested on Friday, so we'll just have to wait and see," added Rose, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

"I'm sad that people are getting sick and being affected. Football should be the last of things that need to be sorted."

Discussions continue between the league and the government about how a resumed season would be carried out, with clubs hoping they can avoid playing at neutral venues.