Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's behaviour frustrates Thomas Tuchel

Neymar has scored 15 goals in 18 matches in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admitted Neymar's latest lavish birthday celebrations were a "distraction" at a key time in the season, after the Brazilian helped the Ligue 1 champions to a 5-0 win over nine-man Montpellier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Neymar, with his hair dyed pink, shook off an injury scare and raged with the match officials while Pablo Sarabia, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa all scored, along with a Daniel Congre own goal, as PSG extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points ahead of Marseille's visit to Bordeaux this morning.

Today, Neymar is set to host a lavish party for his 28th birthday at a Parisian night club, reported AFP, despite his team playing again on Wednesday morning against Nantes.

Said Tuchel: "It's a distraction, that's clear.

"I always want to protect my players, and if there are difficult things to talk about, I prefer to say them internally.

"These are distractions, and they give the impression we are not serious, not professional.

"But I don't really want to talk about it because then these things become big issues."

While Neymar did not score, he produced his usual tricks, provoked the opposition, and required lengthy treatment at the end of the first half after appearing to hurt his ribs as he tussled for the ball with Montpellier's Arnaud Souquet.

MOCK OPPONENTS

Montpellier striker Andy Delort told Le Parisien: "Whether it's Neymar or someone else, whatever, he's just a man, even if he's an extraordinary player. He doesn't need to mock his opponents.

"He won 3-1 at the Mosson and scored an amazing free-kick, that was good, but I told him off for his somewhat arrogant attitude.

"It was important for me to tell him in front of his face."

Unhappy with some of the treatment reserved for him, Neymar was booked for dissent in the first half and was then caught by television cameras angrily remonstrating in Portuguese with a match official in the tunnel at half-time.

Canal+ reported that an official told the Brazilian to convey his dissatisfaction in French, to which Neymar angrily replied: "Speak French? My ass!"

Tuchel was also forced to answer questions about Mbappe's angry reaction to being taken off midway through the second half, as Edinson Cavani came on for a first appearance since a January move to Atletico Madrid fell through.

Said Tuchel: "It doesn't look good, but we are not the only club where players react like that.

"This team shows how professional and focused they are every day, but this gives the impression it's not always like that and I'm sad because it's not necessary.

"I explained to him why he came off and that will be that.

"I always make decisions for sporting reasons. This is football, not tennis, and you have to respect everyone."