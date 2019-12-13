Neymar bags one and sets up two in PSG's win over Galatasaray

Neymar marked his first start in a Champions League game in a year by scoring one goal and setting up two more as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 5-0 win over Galatasaray yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia netted in the first half at the Parc des Princes, with the world's most expensive player getting his team's third within two minutes of the restart.

Kylian Mbappe scored the fourth goal and substitute Edinson Cavani added a late penalty as PSG - who had already qualified for the last 16 as group winners - made it 16 points out of a possible 18 in Group A to finish five points ahead of Real Madrid.