Neymar in Brazil squad for friendlies in Singapore

Neymar is in the Brazil squad heading to Singapore for friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria in October.

Nearly five years after his four-goal heroics for Brazil against Japan, Neymar will be back at Singapore's National Stadium in October.

Five-time world champions Brazil will take on African powerhouses Senegal and Nigeria at the National Stadium next month and the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was named in Brazil coach Tite's squad on Friday (Sept 20).

The Selecao will face Senegal on Oct 10 before playing Nigeria three days later.

Liverpool fans here will also be buoyed by the fact that the Reds' Roberto Firmino and Fabinho are in the squad.

Goalkeeper Alisson, however, is out as he is likely to return from calf injury only after next month's international break, but former Anfield favourite Philippe Coutinho will also be here.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Ederson and Everton’s Richarlison have been called up as well.

Brazil’s last match was a friendly against Peru in Los Angeles, US, on Sept 10, which they lost 1-0.

Full squad

Goalkeepers:

Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico Paranaense)

Defenders:

Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro( Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)

Midfielders:

Casemiro (Real Madrid), Arthur (Barcelona), Fabinho (Liverpool), Matheus Henrique (Gremio), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan)

Forwards:

Everton (Gremio), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (PSG), Richarlison (Everton), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)