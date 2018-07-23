Neymar: Criticism of me was exaggerated

Brazilian superstar Neymar has hit back at those who have taken him to task for his theatrical rolling around after being fouled at the World Cup.

"People were faster to criticise the one being fouled than the one doing the fouling," he said in an interview with AFP.

"I went to the World Cup to play, to beat the opposition, not to get kicked. The criticism of me was exaggerated, but I'm a big boy, I'm used to dealing with this kind of thing.

"And I can't be the referee and play at the same time, but there are times I wish I could."

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was talking at his Neymar Praia Grande institute where the Red Bull Neymar Jr 5's, a five-a-side football tournament was being played.

Dressed in a sleeveless T-shirt, with his six-year-old son Davi Lucca sat upon his knee, the 26-year-old was however in a relaxed mood.

"I wouldn't go as far as to say I didn't want to play again but, I didn't want to see a ball, or to see any more football played," he said of Brazil's quarter-final exit.

"I was in mourning, I was really sad about it, but sadness passes, I have my son, my family, my friends and they don't want to see me moping around. I've got more reason to be happy than sad."

Earlier this week, Neymar took a swipe at his critics with a tongue-in-cheek video in which he teaches children how to fall to the ground.

"One, two, three, go!" shouts Neymar on the Instagram video as several youngsters fall to the ground of a parking lot.

"That's a free-kick!" screams the Brazilian breaking into fits of laughter. The video was released with a hashtag #ChallengeDAFALTA, the free-kick challenge in Portuguese.

During the World Cup, the player's antics sparked the "Neymar Challenge" where he was widely mocked.

In Mexico, a football club even organised a competition in which contestants attempted to roll the entire length of the pitch.