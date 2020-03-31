Football

Neymar denies flouting social distancing rules

Neymar. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 31, 2020 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has denied flouting social distancing rules, after posting Instagram pictures of him sun-bathing and playing foot-volleyball with some friends in Brazil.

The 28-year-old said in a statement that those friends had travelled with him from Paris in a private jet and were in quarantine with him.

The statement added that during his "isolation" period, Neymar had received only a visit from his son Davi Lucca, and avoided meeting other relatives, including his mother, grandmother and sister.

"The house where the player is fulfilling quarantine is completely isolated, and allows peace and serenity for him to continue training," said the statement. - REUTERS

