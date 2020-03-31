Neymar denies flouting social distancing rules

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has denied flouting social distancing rules, after posting Instagram pictures of him sun-bathing and playing foot-volleyball with some friends in Brazil.

The 28-year-old said in a statement that those friends had travelled with him from Paris in a private jet and were in quarantine with him.

The statement added that during his "isolation" period, Neymar had received only a visit from his son Davi Lucca, and avoided meeting other relatives, including his mother, grandmother and sister.