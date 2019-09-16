Neymar expects rough season after getting boos from PSG fans

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar expects to get a hostile reception no matter where he plays this season after sections of the home crowd turned a blind eye to his match-winning performance yesterday morning (Singapore time) and booed the wantaway Brazilian.

Neymar scored a spectacular goal with a bicycle kick two minutes into stoppage time to give the home side a 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

But that was not enough to placate some of the fans who are not only angry with him for trying to force a move back to his former club Barcelona, but also because he said his best memory as a footballer was PSG's humiliating 6-1 Champions League defeat by Barca in 2017.

After the game, Neymar admitted that PSG had blocked his move back to Spain before adding he had put the disagreement behind him.

"The page has turned... my head is now dedicated to Paris and I hope to help my team mates in our games," he said.