Neymar facing battle to be fit

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is facing a battle to be fit for their crucial Champions League match at Red Star Belgrade tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Brazilian superstar has been out since picking up a groin injury during their 2-2 draw with Bordeaux on Dec 2.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel had expected Neymar to be back in training by Sunday but that was not the case, reported ESPN.

The French league leaders will qualify for the knockout stages with a win, but will drop into the Europa League if they lose in Serbia and Liverpool beat Napoli in the other Group C match at Anfield.

PSG had beaten Red Star 6-1 in Paris, but the Serbian side drew 0-0 with Napoli and defeated Liverpool 2-0 in front of their fanatical supporters at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.