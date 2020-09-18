Neymar handed two-match ban after red card against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar has been given a two-match ban for striking out at Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez in last Sunday's 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat, a match that saw five red cards.

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was given a six-match ban, the heaviest sanction of all, for his role in the confrontation at the end of the match between the two rivals, while Marseille defender Jordan Amavi was banned for three matches.