Neymar handed two-match ban after red card against Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar has been given a two-match ban for striking out at Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez in last Sunday's 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat, a match that saw five red cards.
PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was given a six-match ban, the heaviest sanction of all, for his role in the confrontation at the end of the match between the two rivals, while Marseille defender Jordan Amavi was banned for three matches.
Neymar and Leandro Paredes, both of whom also received a suspended sanction of an extra one-match ban, will return against Reims on Sept 27. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now