Neymar limps out of training

Neymar hobbled out of a training session yesterday, setting alarm bells ringing in the Brazil camp as they prepare for their second World Cup group game against Costa Rica on Friday.

"Neymar came out of training today with a painful right ankle," said Vinicius Rodrigues, a Brazil Football Confederation spokesman, who added that Neymar was feeling the effects of the number of fouls he received in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Neymar did not take part in training on Monday, as the side returned to their base in Sochi.

Rodrigues said the problem concerned the star's ankle and not the foot he fractured in February.