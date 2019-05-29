Neymar loses Brazil captaincy

Neymar has been replaced as captain of the Brazil national team for next month's Copa America by Paris St Germain teammate Dani Alves, the country's football federation (CBF) has said.

The Copa America is from June 14 to July 7, with hosts Brazil, who have not won the title since 2007, taking on Bolivia in the opening match in Sao Paulo before facing Venezuela and Peru.

"Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019," the CBF said.

Right-back Alves, 36, who has 138 caps for Brazil, was informed of his new role on Sunday. He has captained his country four times.