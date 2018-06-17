Neymar not fully fit, but will play a role: Tite

WORLD CUP: GROUP E BRAZIL SWITZERLAND

Brazil coach Tite says Neymar is not fully fit but will play some role when the five-time champions open their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Monday morning (June 18, Singapore time).

The world’s most expensive player had surgery after breaking a foot bone in February and played in two warm-up games for Brazil only in the weeks before the World Cup began in Russia.

“He is not 100 per cent at the moment but he has exceptional physical qualities, his speed in particular,” Tite said.

“He is always quick and he hasn’t lost that speed, but he is not at 100 per cent. I hope he will be fit on Sunday. In any case, he is in a suitable state to play.”

The Paris Saint-Germain star scored goals in both of the warm-up games and said he felt fine afterwards.

Brazil are the most in-form side going into the tournament with 17 wins in 21 games, but Tite is wary of the problems ultra-defensive Switzerland could cause his side.



“They are a team that defends with two lines. They have speed in attack. Out of all the teams we are facing, they are the strongest in depth,” Tite said.



“We know they’ll give us some difficult moments, games at the highest level demand so much of you and force you to raise your performance.”

Switzerland have lost only one game in their last 22 outings and coach Vladimir Petkovic had no pretensions about how they would line up at the Rostov Arena, promising that his side would be organised. The side are “not here to make a lovely match,” he said. – AFP, REUTERS