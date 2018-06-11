Neymar scores again as Brazil unleash fearsome foursome

Neymar was starting in his first match since February.

Neymar scored for the second successive match for Brazil as Selecao coach Tite displayed his team's full attacking might in their final tune-up match against Austria last night.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AUSTRIA BRAZIL 0 3 (Gabriel Jesus 36, Neymar 63, Philippe Coutinho 69)

Making his first start since fracturing a metatarsal in February, Neymar featured prominently up front with Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Philippe Coutinho.

Jesus gave Brazil the lead in the 36th minute, rifling home from an angle after picking up a loose ball on the left side of the box at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna.

Neymar was the subject of some robust challenges, but the 26-year-old could not be stopped in the 63rd minute as he made it 2-0.

Picking up a pass from Willian, an unmarked Neymar danced past an Austria defender before slotting the ball through the legs of Austria goalkeeper Heinz Lindner.

Coutinho added gloss to the scoreline six minutes later.

Last Sunday, Neymar had come on as a substitute and scored on his comeback from injury in a 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield.

Before yesterday's match, Tite angrily denied that he had been in contact with Real Madrid over the possibility of replacing Zinedine Zidane, who resigned at the end of last month, dismissing the suggestion as a lie, reported Reuters.

"This is a disrespectful attitude and a lie," he said. "I haven't been in contact with anyone. Gilmar Veloz (Tite's agent) hasn't been in contact with anyone."

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland next Monday morning (Singapore time), before facing Costa Rica (June22) and Serbia (June 27).