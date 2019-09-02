Neymar to stay at PSG as move to Barcelona is called off: Reports

Neymar will remain a Paris Saint-Germain player after seeing his desired transfer back to Barcelona fail, according to reports in the Spanish and French media yesterday.

"Se queda," Spanish for "he's staying", read the L'Equipe headline on its front page with a photo of the Brazilian.

"Faced with the impossibility of completing his transfer to Barcelona, Neymar had informed his entourage he has decided to end the season at PSG," the daily said.

Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo carried similar news, which comes just ahead of the transfer market deadlines in France and Spain tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"Neymar's entourage admit it: it's finished," it said.

Neymar, 27, became the world's most expensive player when PSG paid 222 million euros (S$338m) for his transfer from Barcelona two years ago.

A scorer of 51 goals in 58 appearances in his two seasons in the French capital, Neymar has not featured for his club this season amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He trained with PSG last Thursday, but coach Thomas Tuchel omitted him from the side that beat Metz 2-0 in Ligue 1 the following day.

Efforts to negotiate a suitably lucrative transfer back to Barcelona have seemingly floundered, with PSG sporting director Leonardo saying last Friday there was "no agreement".

Madrid sports newspaper Marca said: "Barcelona neither have the financial muscle to meet PSG's demands nor have the French side been in any rush to do the Catalans any favours."