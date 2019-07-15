Neymar takes swipes at PSG

Neymar fired another shot in his battle with Paris Saint-Germain, after saying his favourite football memory is Barcelona's incredible 2017 comeback win over PSG, which Neymar helped inflict on his current club.

Asked by online sports channel Oh My Goal about his best dressing-room memory, he chose the aftermath of Barca's 6-1 thumping of PSG, which completed a 6-5 aggregate comeback win in the Champions League Round of 16.

"We all went crazy afterwards. I think it was the best possible feeling for all of us," the Brazilian said in the interview, which was posted yesterday.

Neymar was speaking in Sao Paulo ahead of his belated return to PSG today, after insisting last week that he had a prior agreement with the French champions to stay in Brazil due to commitments with his foundation, Instituto Neymar Jr.

His comments are set to further strain his relationship with the club. He wants to return to Barca, but any transfer will not come cheap for the world's most expensive player, a situation further complicated by Barcelona's signing of fellow forward Antoine Griezmann for 120 million euros (S$183.3m).

In another incident that is likely to antagonise PSG, Neymar posted a video featuring himself in a Barcelona top on social media yesterday.