Neymar to usher in Brazil’s new era

With his goal against Austria yesterday, Neymar (right, with Filipe Luis) matched Romario's 55-goal haul for Brazil.

Breaking from a glorious past became a necessary evil for Brazil.

GROUP E FIXTURES June 17:Costa Rica v Serbia, 8pm June 18: Brazil v Switzerland, 2am June 22: Brazil v Costa Rica, 8pm June 23: Serbia v Switzerland, 2am June 28: Serbia v Brazil, 2am June 28: Switzerland v C. Rica, 2am All in Singapore time

Nostalgia had led them to rehiring Luiz Felipe Scolari and arguably the greatest World Cup humiliation of all-time in 2014 saw them double down by appointing Dunga for a second time, making him the 12th returning coach in the country's managerial history.

Eventually, the Selecao realised that they had to rewrite history rather than revisit it.

Where Dunga was too defensive-minded and Scolari preferred to operate a flawed wing-back tactic, Tite has made Brazil a far more balanced outfit than the extremes of his predecessors.

Exorcising the ghosts of their 2014 campaign has helped, not least with a 3-0 qualifying win over Argentina in Belo Horizonte; the scene of a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany.

No longer do Brazil rely heavily on Neymar, whose absence preceded their abject surrender just four years ago.

A greater diversification of creative outlets lifts the burden on the world's most expensive player, even if focus invariably still gravitates towards him.

A medium-term injury and an ill-fated move to Paris Saint-Germain has stripped away some of his previous aura.

Fortunately, others have stepped up to the plate with the likes of Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro now bringing a collective harmony to proceedings.

The first team to clinch a place at the World Cup are unlikely to find any obstacles in Group E, with a formality-like route already mapped out.

TOP BILLING

They are, however, in need of refinement on the back of a season where their players dominated the European agendas with their clubs.

From their final 23-man squad, 16 of their Europe-based players won trophies , while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and AS Roma goalkeeper's Alisson progressed to the Champions League's latter stages.

Neymar, however, still commands top billing and, after scoringhis 55th goal in 85 appearances for Brazil, the PSG forward matched Romario's record and will be making inroads on Ronaldo's tally of 62, which is second only to Pele.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now both over 30, he may not have a better chance to usher in a new era for Brazilian football.

