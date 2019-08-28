Neymar would make Real Madrid European contenders: Predrag Mijatovic

Former Real Madrid player and director of football Predrag Mijatovic believes signing Neymar would make Los Blancos serious contenders for the La Liga and Champions League titles.

Paris Saint-Germain's wantaway forward has not featured in any of their games this season and is in the middle of a tug-of-war between former club Barcelona and Real ahead of the close of the Spanish transfer window on Sept 2.

Mijatovic told Goal.com: "I would love to see Neymar at Real Madrid.

"I am sure he will bring to Real Madrid qualities that the team don't have.

"And it would certainly help them to be serious contenders, not only to compete with Barca and Atletico (Madrid) in La Liga but also to aim for the Champions League title."

Spanish newspapers AS and El Confidencial reported that PSG have told Real that they will not accept any deal that does not see fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior go the other way.

According to Marca, Real coach Zinedine Zidane has reportedly lost faith in the 19-year-old, who was one of the few bright sparks for the club last season.

Madrid-based Marca have also reported that Barcelona are set to launch their third and final bid to re-sign Neymar.

They say the Catalan club will offer PSG a loan with an obligation to buy for 170 million euros (S$262m) or a part-exchange deal with Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight. Neymar joined PSG in 2017 for a world-record fee of 222m euros.

While Neymar, 27, has been publicly criticised by PSG fans and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, club captain Thiago Silva believes there is still a way back for him in Paris.

He told French broadcaster RMC: "If Neymar comes back and starts helping the club and plays like last year, at the end of the season, we will all be happy, especially the fans."