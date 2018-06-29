Neymar's a liability, says Schmeichel

Neymar (above) could benefit from a little break, says Peter Schmeichel.

Neymar's name may be on everyone's lips whenever Brazil are mentioned, but he is more of a liability than an asset to the Selecao, said former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

The Manchester United legend made the comment as a pundit for Russia Today as Brazil booked their place in the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Serbia yesterday morning (Singapore time), with goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva.

Schmeichel, 54, said he was impressed by how solid Brazil looked with midfielder Paulinho sitting in front of the back four, but raised concerns over Neymar, whom he called a "problem child".

He said: "They still have their little problem child Neymar, who is the most expensive player in the world, an unbelievable amount of money was paid to him by PSG.

"And he's still trying to impress everyone with his skills, and still nothing is really happening for Neymar."

Schmeichel believes that the 26-year-old superstar, who missed three months of action due to a foot injury, could benefit from some time off.

He said: "And I think, either he needs a little break - he might not even be completely fit, because he's always injured going into this tournament but his current standard and his current level, it might not be a bad idea to give him a bit of a break.

"Once you give a player like that a bit of thinking time, sat on the bench watching the other guys, he might come on and he might be a player that is more valuable to the team."

With holders Germany crashing out and the likes of Spain, Argentina and France looking less than impressive, Brazil have emerged as the favourites to lift the World Cup on July 15.

But moments after they beat Serbia 2-0 to secure a quarter-final date with Mexico on Monday, Brazil coach Tite played down expectations, reported Reuters.

"Expectations? We don't live by expectations, we live by reality," he said.

"(We live by) a team that mentally deals with the pressure, is balanced, that has replacement parts for important moments.

"You have to have a strong team. If the players didn't have all this preparation, then we'd surely not see this kind of performance."

Tite revealed Brazil's first division clubs had helped the national side by having their performance analysts research all 32 nations in the tournament and write detailed reports for his backroom staff.

That assistance will be crucial against a talented but inconsistent Mexican side that have gone from beating Germany 1-0 in their opener to losing 3-0 to Sweden in their final group game.

"We are going to begin studying on the plane (back to our base camp)," said Tite's assistant Cleber Xavier.

Meanwhile, Tite said he did not have any update on the fitness of left-back Marcelo, who had to be replaced by Filipe Luis due to a back problem after just 10 minutes.