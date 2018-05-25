Neymar's progress 'better than expected'

Brazil forward Neymar's progress is "better than expected", after more than two months out with a broken foot bone, the Brazilian team physical trainer said yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who was injured in February and underwent surgery in Brazil, is in training with the national team in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

"He has progressed well. He trains every day,"said trainer Fabio Mahseredjian. "I could even say that his development is better than expected."

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who led the operation on Neymar in March, said the star player is "regaining his usual movements bit by bit".

"The next step is full group training and then play games," said Lasmar.

Neymar will have a chance to get back to match fitness with friendlies against Croatia on June 3 and Austria on June 10.

Meanwhile, winger Douglas Costa suffered a "minor muscular injury", Lasmar said, and could miss the friendlies.