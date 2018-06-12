Nice appoint Vieira as coach

New York City coach Patrick Vieira has left his position to join French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, both teams said yesterday.

Vieira, who took charge of the Major League Soccer club in 2016, will replace Lucien Favre at Nice, who finished eighth last season.

"Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family, and one that has not been taken lightly," the 41-year-old told NYCFC's website.