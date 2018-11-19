Nigeria seal place in African Nations Cup Finals

Nigeria, Uganda, Mali and Morocco qualified for next year's African Nations Cup on Saturday, while Libya scored eight goals to keep alive their hopes of also featuring at the Finals.

Nigeria drew 1-1 with South Africa in Soweto, Uganda edged Cape Verde 1-0 in Kampala, Mali beat Gabon in Libreville and Morocco went through after rivals Malawi lost in the Comoros. Libya triumphed 8-1 in the Seychelles and host South Africa next March on the final matchday, needing a win to accompany Nigeria in qualifying from Group E.

The Libyans just missed equalling the record away winning margin for an African Nations Cup qualifier held by Ghana, who won 9-1 in Niger 49 years ago.

A total of nine nations have booked places at the newly extended 24-team Finals with hosts Cameroon, Madagascar, Senegal, Egypt and Tunisia securing berths before the weekend.

Nigeria, the former champions who had failed to qualify for the last two editions, were ahead in South Africa within nine minutes, when Buhle Mkhwanazi scored an own goal.

South Africa's outstanding Percy Tau set up the equaliser for Lebo Mothiba on 26 minutes, but the hosts were fortunate as several contentious offside decisions went against Nigeria.

"A draw feels like a victory because of the heat (32 deg C) and getting little sleep on our overnight flight," said Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari was among those who hailed the Super Eagles for qualifying.