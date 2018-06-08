Nigeria shaky at the back

Coach: Gernot Rohr

Star players: Victor Moses, John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi

Best World Cup result: Round of 16 (1994, 1998, 2014)

Performance at last World Cup: Round of 16

Nigeria won't appreciate the comparison, but the Super Eagles are reminiscent of Liverpool in the recent Champions League final.

An experienced, reliable spine has a weak spot at the base - an uncertain goalkeeper.

Gernot Rohr's men cruised through qualification thanks, in large part, to their solid triumvirate of Brighton centre-back Leon Balogun, Chelsea winger Victor Moses and captain John Obi Mikel. The seasoned industrious midfielder is a revered figure within the squad.

But Nigeria's underlying problem remains between the sticks.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has lost form, which may force Nigeria to go with either Francis Uzoho, who's only 19, or Daniel Akpeyi, who, at 32, has only seven caps.

But the Africans boast the attacking endeavour of Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho to suggest they could sneak second place behind Argentina.