Nike favoured to beat Adidas in sales of jerseys

In a World Cup brimming with upsets, Nike looks on track to defeat football juggernaut and arch-rival Adidas in the closely watched jersey sponsorship battle.

The Nike swoosh decorates the outfits of Brazil, France and England, the quarter-finalists most favoured by betting websites to win the World Cup, plus Croatia.

Top German sports brand Adidas has Belgium, Russia and Sweden in the quarter-finals, with the group of eight rounded out by Uruguay, sponsored by Puma.

The combined accomplishments of Nike-sponsored teams in Russia mark a major success for the US sports apparel maker, as it pushes to increase global football-related sales that reached more than US$2 billion (S$ 2.72b) in fiscal 2018.

"While Adidas dominates the European leagues and the US professional league, certainly any market share that Nike can pick up in a non-traditional US sport can only bode well for the stock price and brand," said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management.

Sports brands typically sell the bulk of their fan merchandise ahead of the World Cup, but a team's success on the field can generate extra demand for gear emblazoned with their emblems and colours, especially if their progress is unexpected.

Nike kitted out more teams than Adidas for the first time in Brazil in 2014.

Adidas fought back this year, sponsoring 12 of the 32 teams, including Germany and Spain, along with hosts Russia. Nike supplied shirts for 10 countries.

It was a disastrous turn for Adidas last week, with the elimination of champions Germany.

In 2014, Germany accounted for a third of Adidas' roughly nine million team jersey sales, Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia wrote recently.

Over the weekend, Adidas-sponsored teams Argentina and Spain were eliminated. Likewise, Mexico lost to Nike-sponsored Brazil on Monday.

But the tournament remains a major marketing opportunity for Adidas, one of seven Fifa partners and supplier of the World Cup match ball since 1970.

As well as team jerseys, sponsorship of top individual players is critical for the promotion of football boots.

Ahead of the World Cup, Nike expected 60 per cent of players heading to Russia to use its footwear.