Niko Kovac future as Bayern Munich coach in doubt after 5-1 loss

Niko Kovac admitted his future as Bayern Munich coach hung in the balance, after suffering a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt - the club's heaviest Bundesliga defeat in a decade.

Speaking after their biggest league loss since a humiliating drubbing at Wolfsburg by the same scoreline in April 2009, Kovac said: "I don't know (about my future). The ones who make the decisions are the ones you have to ask."

However, the 48-year-old also weathered a difficult opening few months of last season to eventually win the league and cup double.