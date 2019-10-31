Niko Kovac slams his Bayern Munich players despite win over VfL Bochum

Holders Bayern Munich scraped into the round of 16 in the German Cup, scoring two late goals yesterday morning (Singapore time) to defeat second-tier VfL Bochum 2-1.

Bochum are floundering near the bottom of the German second division but led Bayern 1-0 via an Alphonso Davies own goal with less than 10 minutes to go, as the visitors struggled to break down a determined defence.

Winger Serge Gnabry hauled Bayern level in the 83rd minute, while Thomas Mueller put his recent form worries to bed to score the winner in the 89th minute.

Said Bayern boss Niko Kovac: "It was all wrong for 60, 70 minutes.

"The fact that we played so many bad passes, in my opinion, has something to do with the attitude... it has nothing to do with tactics. It has to do with the attitude."

