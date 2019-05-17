Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich future depends on Bundesliga title
Niko Kovac's future at Bayern Munich depends largely on the club retaining the Bundesliga title tomorrow and avoiding a season-finale slip-up that could allow Borussia Dortmund to end their long reign as champions.
The Croatian coach, in his first season in Munich, can still win the domestic league and Cup double, but the tightest Bundesliga race in years has already raised the alarm at Bayern, winners of the last six consecutive league titles.
They are on 75 points and host Eintracht Frankfurt, who are battling for a Champions League spot. Dortmund, on 73, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach, also contesting for a place in Europe's elite club competition.
Victory for Bayern or matching Dortmund's result would secure them the title and possibly Kovac his job.
"I constantly hear the term 'job guarantee'. I am not a fan of job guarantees and I do not want to just praise the coach and the players," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. - REUTERS
