Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich future depends on Bundesliga title

Niko Kovac's future at Bayern Munich depends largely on the club retaining the Bundesliga title tomorrow and avoiding a season-finale slip-up that could allow Borussia Dortmund to end their long reign as champions.

The Croatian coach, in his first season in Munich, can still win the domestic league and Cup double, but the tightest Bundesliga race in years has already raised the alarm at Bayern, winners of the last six consecutive league titles.

They are on 75 points and host Eintracht Frankfurt, who are battling for a Champions League spot. Dortmund, on 73, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach, also contesting for a place in Europe's elite club competition.

Victory for Bayern or matching Dortmund's result would secure them the title and possibly Kovac his job.