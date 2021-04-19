Nketiah's injury-time goal deals another blow to Fulham

Arsenal substitute Eddie Nketiah struck deep into stoppage time to cancel out Josh Maja's second-half penalty in a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Fulham in the English Premier League yesterday.

Fulham, 18th in the table, had been on the verge of a first-ever away win at Arsenal on the 30th attempt.

EPL ARSENAL FULHAM 1 1 (Eddie Nketiah 90+7) (Josh Maja 59-pen)

Arsenal had the ball in the net twice in the first half but both were ruled out for offside, with Dani Ceballos' effort chalked off following a tight VAR (video assistant referee) decision.

Fulham went ahead when Brazilian defender Gabriel was adjudged to have tripped Mario Lemina and Maja fired his penalty into the roof of the net in the 59th minute.

Arsenal dominated possession and created plenty of chances before Nketiah struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time, reacting quickest to slam home the rebound from a Ceballos shot as another late goal broke Fulham's hearts.

"I'm delighted to get a goal and salvage a point for the team," Nketiah told Sky Sports.

"Credit to Fulham for getting back in the game and getting the goal, but we were good in the last 30 minutes and we deserved at least a point," he added.

Arsenal are ninth on 46 points and the concession of another late goal left Fulham third-bottom on 27 points, six points behind 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who have two games in hand.

"(I'm) disappointed, concede a silly goal like that at the end. Small things that change the game," said Fulham defender Joachim Andersen.