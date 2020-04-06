No Aug 3 deadline for Champions League final: Uefa

Uefa has denied there is an Aug 3 deadline to complete this season's Champions League after a report by German broadcaster ZDF quoted the body's president Aleksander Ceferin as saying the competition had to be finished by that date.

"It has been reported that Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin told ZDF in Germany that the Uefa Champions League must finish by Aug 3. This is not true," said a statement from European football's governing body.

"The president was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season."

Most football leagues in Europe and beyond have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Champions League has stalled with the round of 16 yet to be completed.

"Uefa is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on March 17," the statement said, adding that its primary priority is to preserve public health, before finding solutions to complete all competitions.