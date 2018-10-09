No chance of winning open game at Anfield: Pep

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explained his decision to eschew the expansive attacking style he is synonymous with for a more cautious approach in the 0-0 draw with Liverpool by saying his side had no chance of winning an open contest at Anfield.

Before Sunday, City had lost all of their last three meetings with the Reds - who were the first team to beat them in the English Premier League and dumped them out of the Champions League last season.

"If we played quickly, they are better than us. If you make mistakes, they punish you," said Guardiola after yesterday's match. "We like to wait, to build up the spaces. It is not easy.

"If it's an open game at Anfield, you do not have one chance, not one per cent. They are so good with that - it is why we had Bernardo Silva, it was important to have that base.

"At (moving) up and down quickly, maybe - no, not maybe, I am pretty sure - they are the best team in the world at these transitions, defensively to offensively, because they are built for that. In that situation, they are much better than us."

Former England striker Alan Shearer believes the City boss' change in approach "was nearly a tactical masterclass".

He said on the BBC: "John Stones said it in his interview, City played differently than they have done before, they were more defensively solid...

"Get people behind the ball and don't worry about attacking. The counter-attack was stopped. They nullified Liverpool well and it stopped them creating chances.

"It was a sign of respect...

"It was nearly a tactical masterclass by Guardiola, they should have won the game."

Former Marseille striker Tony Cascarino agreed, saying Guardiola had won the tactical battle.

He told The Times: "To keep a clean sheet at Anfield is not easy and, don't forget he's taken some beatings in his career with City and in his time at Bayern Munich, so being more pragmatic shows that he's learnt."