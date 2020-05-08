No discount for Ajax Amsterdam players: Edwin van der Sar

Ajax Amsterdam will not be strong-armed into cut-price deals for their players in the upcoming transfer window, chief executive Edwin van der Sar said.

The Dutch club have built a reputation as the "talent factory" of European football and earned about 150 million euros (S$229m) last summer as Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt secured moves to Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.

"The big clubs such as Bayern Munich have said the benchmark fee will go down in the next few transfer windows. But it's easier for them to say because they are the buyers," he said.

"Of course, the 150-200 million euros transfers are gone. But I think there is still a lot of value for players who come from Ajax. Well-educated, experienced in winning and playing European football."

Van der Sar said there would be no fire sale this year.