No easy side of the draw

Eden Hazard (left) and Romelu Lukaku (centre) might have hogged the plaudits for Belgium, but Kevin de Bruyne could take centre stage in the knockout rounds.

There has been a lot of talk about there being an easier side of the draw now that the World Cup has reached its knockout stage.

The English press, for example, seemed to think the Three Lions' 1-0 loss to Belgium, which saw them finish second in Group G, afforded them a better draw for the knockout stages.

The first two Round-of-16 matches from Belgium's side of the draw saw a clash between two former winners in France and Argentina, and a contest between former winner Uruguay and the reigning European champions Portugal.

Also in the mix are record World Cup winners Brazil.

England's half features only one other former winner in Spain, and supposedly lesser lights like Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Colombia.

I don't buy that at all. There is no easy half of the draw, both sides look balanced to me.

Sure, the prospective quarter-final clash between Brazil and Belgium might come a bit earlier than expected, but I'm not sure if I would choose to face Brazil over Spain. Similarly, I'm not convinced Croatia would be an easier proposition than Uruguay or France.

Japan were fortunate to pick up so many points during the group stage. Belgium will ease through with the rested Romelu Lukaku finding the net. Belgium's regulars will be raring to go after being rested for the 1-0 win over England. The rested Red Devils will end Asia's last stand comfortably 2-0.

Maybe some people have underestimated teams in the so-called weaker half of the draw.

Sweden might be a prime example. How can you write off a team that beat France in qualifying, ensured Italy and Holland played no part in Russia and topped a group which Germany failed to progress from.

As Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said after beating England, he's not interested in paths to the final, just seeing past Japan in the last 16 tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

He also pointed out that Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne "has been underestimated in this World Cup so far".

I don't think that is going to be the case for much longer.

De Bruyne has fallen under the radar a little with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard taking centre stage, but I think the knockout rounds will be when he comes to prominence.

Belgium will play bigger teams who are likely to be more adventurous, and that will be a perfect platform for him.

Aside from Andres Iniesta, I don't think anyone can read the game better than the 27-year-old. He has been organising the game from the middle of the park for Belgium with his excellent passing.

But what I find most impressive is how he has performed his defensive duties now that he is playing deeper in midfield.

Japan's Maya Yoshida warned of Belgium's set-piece threat, and a big part of that is not the height advantage the Red Devils possess, but the quality delivery de Bruyne offers.

In addition to minimising Belgium's set-piece opportunities, Japan have to ensure Red Devils don't score early.

Should Belgium score first, the tie is effectively over, and if that goal comes early and Japan have to open up and chase the game, they could be in danger of conceding a few more.

Michel Sablon, the Football Association of Singapore's technical director, was talking to Dilenjit Singh. He was part of Belgium's coaching staff at three World Cups, including 1986, when they finished fourth. The former Belgian FA technical director is credited for developing the blueprint that produced Belgium's current golden generation of footballers.