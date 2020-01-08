‘No evidence’ Antonio Ruediger was racially abused

Tottenham Hotspur and the Metropolitan Police have found no evidence of alleged racial abuse from supporters towards Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger during last month's English Premier League match.

Ruediger was involved in an incident in which Tottenham's Son Heung Min was shown a red card and indicated shortly afterwards that he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home section of the crowd.

Play was stopped at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and an announcement on the public address system informed the crowd: "Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game."

However, a Spurs statement yesterday said the club have now "exhausted all avenues of investigation".

"The police have notified us today that, having reviewed and investigated, they have closed the crime report as they can find no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse," Tottenham added.

"We fully support Antonio Ruediger with the action that he took - however, there is no evidence to corroborate or contradict the allegation and, as such, neither ourselves nor the police are in a position to take any further action."