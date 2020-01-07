No fairy-tale return to AC Milan for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

There was no fairy-tale start to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's second coming at AC Milan, as he failed to score after coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw with Sampdoria yesterday.

The 38-year-old played for Milan from 2010-2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 matches. He led them to their last Serie A title in 2010/11.

The Swedish striker rejoined Milan on a free transfer after leaving LA Galaxy - where he scored 53 goals in 58 matches.

However, he was not able to mark his return with a goal after coming off the bench for Krzysztof Piatek in the 55th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo had no such problems, bagging a hat-trick in Juventus' 4-0 win over Cagliari.

Meanwhile, Mario Balotelli lashed out yesterday morning (Singapore time) after again being targeted by racist insults, this time from Lazio fans, after he scored for Brescia in a 2-1 Serie A defeat, telling his tormentors: "Shame on you".

"A defeat that hurts, but we will come back stronger and we are on the right track," the 29-year-old ex-Italy international wrote on Instagram.

"Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism."

Balotelli struck the first goal after 18 minutes at Brescia's Stadio Mario Rigamonti, before title-chasers Lazio hit back with a Ciro Immobile double.

But the game was overshadowed by insulting chants aimed at the former Manchester City player, reported AFP.

"It's already the second time," Balotelli told referee Gianluca Manganiello after half an hour, with the latter replying: "Now I'll take care of it."

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi gestured in front of the visiting fans to stop the chanting, as an announcement was read over the stadium speakers reminding spectators play would be suspended and their club penalised if they continued.

RESULTS

Brescia 1 Lazio 2, SPAL 0 Hellas Verona 2, Genoa 2 Sassuolo 1, Roma 0 Torino 2, Bologna 1 Fiorentina 1, Juventus 4 Cagliari 0, Atalanta 5 Parma 0, AC Milan 0 Sampdoria 0