No fans and no TV as Koreas draw 0-0

A photo posted on the South Korean Football Association's website shows the match in progress with giant floodlights illuminating the empty stands.

North and South Korea drew 0-0 in a historic but surreal World Cup qualifier yesterday, played in front of an empty stadium and almost completely blocked off from the outside world.

The showdown between the two sides - whose countries are still technically at war - took place at Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium with no live broadcast, no supporters and no foreign media in attendance.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung Min captained South Korea in the first competitive men's match to be played in Pyongyang, but frustrated South Korean fans, who were not allowed to travel to the game, will have to wait for days to see it on television - after officials bring back a recording on DVD.

"North Korea promised to provide a DVD containing full footage of the match before our delegation departs," the South's unification ministry, which handles cross-border affairs, said in a statement.

The only simple way to follow the match, which the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had billed as "one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures" for years, was via the limited online text commentary posted on Fifa and AFC websites.

The minimal updates available, however, were limited to yellow cards and substitutions.

A photo posted on the website of the South Korean Football Association (KFA) showed the match in progress with giant floodlights illuminating the empty stands.

The South Korean delegation had to leave their mobile phones at their embassy in Beijing ahead of their departure, and contacting the team in Pyongyang has been a struggle.

"Nothing is guaranteed in terms of communication, so we have to use whatever works at any given moment," a KFA official said, adding they were currently relying on e-mails.

During a Monday press conference, KFA staff had to return to their hotel to get an Internet connection before posting updates on the association's website.

South Korean fans were outraged over the blackout and demanded that the North be held accountable for not following international standards. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS

Group A

Philippines 0 China 0

Group B

Taiwan 1 Australia 7

Group C

Cambodia 0 Iraq 4

Group F

Mongolia 1 Kyrgyzstan 2

Tajikistan 0 Japan 3

Group G