No-go for fans at stadiums for Bundesliga season: Minister

The health ministers of Germany's federal and state governments have agreed to extend a ban for spectators in stadiums at Bundesliga football matches until at least the end of October due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a source told Reuters yesterday.

Last week, the 36 clubs in Germany's top two tiers agreed to a proposal by the German Football League (DFL) which could see fans return to stadiums.

But DFL CEO Christian Seifert said that "when and how many spectators are allowed to return to the stadiums is not a decision for the DFL to make", adding that they would let the authorities decide.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a tweet yesterday: "We need to stay vigilant. In the current situation, spectators in the stadiums would be the wrong signal."