No international duty for some EPL stars

The English Premier League on Tuesday announced its clubs will not release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.

Amid frustration that players who travelled to red-list countries would have to follow UK quarantine regulations ruling them out of several of their clubs' matches, the league has revealed a blanket ban for next month's fixtures.

The Egyptian Football Association had said on Monday that Liverpool would not release Mohamed Salah for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon due to the quarantine rules.

It was also reported that Liverpool would refuse to release Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson for Brazil's three upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Other players affected include Manchester City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Manchester United's Fred and Leeds United's Raphinha.

Both Egypt and Brazil are on the UK's red list, with "mandatory isolation for 10 days" for travellers from those countries.

The EPL said in a statement: "Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month."