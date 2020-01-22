No issues with Danny Rose, says Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho denied that he had a row with Danny Rose at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground for omitting him from the team for last Saturday's 0-0 English Premier League draw with Watford.

The left-back was reported by the Daily Mail to have confronted Mourinho as he was unhappy at being left out of both the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third-round replay last week and then for the Watford match.

But the manager said yesterday there was no issue between him and Rose.

"No. Between me and Danny, no," said Mourinho at his press conference ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) match with Premier League bottom side Norwich City.