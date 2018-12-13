No Kagawa, Okazaki in Japan's Asian Cup squad

Coach Moriyasu has omitted both Kagawa (left) and Okazaki from his Japan squad, preferring form to experience.

Japan dropped former Manchester United star Shinji Kagawa and Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki from the Samurai Blue's bid to reclaim the Asian Cup, opting instead for a squad filled with young Europe-based talents.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu yesterday selected several players with only a handful of caps for Asia's showcase football tournament in the United Arab Emirates starting next month.

The likes of Ritsu Doan of Groningen, Shoya Nakajima of Portimonense and Takumi Minamino of Salzburg will lead Japan's bid for a record-extending fifth title.

But there was no place for midfielder Kagawa, 29, now struggling for playing time at Borussia Dortmund.

With the retirement of talisman Keisuke Honda following this year's World Cup, the absence of Kagawa and Okazaki could signal a changing of the guard. Southampton centre-back Maya Yoshida is one of few notable players left in the squad.

Kagawa has long been among the leading stars of Samurai Blue and at his German outfit, but the attacker has found himself unable to get regular first-team football under Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

He told the Japanese media last month that he wished to move to Spain to take on a new challenge.

BEST FORM

Moriyasu suggested he had been tempted to turn to veterans like Kagawa, but said he needed to pick players in their best form.

"Of course, I wanted help from experienced players, those who went to (this year's) World Cup and those who have led Japan for years," he said at a press conference.

"Many of the players whom we selected at this time have only limited experiences.

"I have chosen them with hope that they would take ownership of the team and build the national team themselves and fight for the title."

Okazaki, 32, is Japan's third-highest scorer but has failed to find the net for either club or country in a year .

However, the young squad will be supported by Werder Bremen striker Yuya Osako and Galatasaray defender Yuto Nagatomo, both veterans of past World Cups.

Japan won the Asian Cup in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011, but failed in the last edition - they were ousted by the United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals - won by Australia in 2015.

"Japan's national team did not win the title last time. We will reclaim the Asian Cup and bring back the title," Moriyasu said.