No Messi, no problem as PSG maintain perfect start

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and, in the Argentinian's absence, it was Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Senegal midfielder Gueye found the net from 20 metres in the 14th minute at the Parc des Princes and substitute Draxler added a second in the 89th minute as Mauricio Pochettino's team maintained their perfect start.

They have won eight matches out of eight in Ligue 1 and are already 10 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who played Lens this morning.

PSG play host to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday morning looking to avenge their defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side in last season's semi-finals.

The hope is that Messi will be able to play in that match after he sat out a second straight game for PSG with a knee problem.