No more room for error in chase for top-four spot: Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United have no further margin for error in their bid to secure a top-four finish after a 2-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ashley Young's needless dismissal and Chris Smalling's farcical own goal summed up a disappointing outing for Solskjaer's side.

United had been set a target of 15 points from their final seven games by the manager before their visit to the Molineux.

That total is now 15 points from six matches, with games to come against both Manchester City and Chelsea at home.

"I'm as confident as I was three hours ago," joked Solskjaer after the defeat.

"I said we need 15 points from our last seven games and now we need 15 from our last six, so we don't have room for any more losses. It's difficult but, then again, we're a very good team and it's going to be difficult for anybody who play against us.

"This (Wolves) was a tough game, but a performance that deserved a win."

Scott McTominay's first goal for United was cancelled out by Diogo Jota before the interval, but the game's turning point proved to be a second yellow card collected by Young with just 57 minutes gone.

The 33-year-old was booked twice in five minutes for fouls on Jota, the second a particularly unpleasant high challenge.

United eventually succumbed to Wolves' numerical superiority 20 minutes later, when Raul Jimenez rose above Phil Jones and headed a Joao Moutinho cross goalwards.

The awkward attempt saw Smalling and goalkeeper David de Gea become entangled, with the former making the final touch as the ball rolled over the line.

When asked if the recent run of three defeats in four games is unsettling, Solskjaer replied: "We don't look at it as that, but you can't control the result, can you? We can control what we do on the pitch, performance wise, and we've played well enough tonight, we created enough chances to win the game."

Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who celebrated a second victory over United in three weeks, following last month's 2-1 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals, said: "To do it twice against such an amazing team… I'm pleased for the fans and the boys."

Next up for Wolves is Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Watford, while United will be preparing for next week's Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Barcelona at Old Trafford. - AFP, REUTERS

UNITED'S REMAINING EPL FIXTURES