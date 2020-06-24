No need to buy replacement for David Silva, we have Phil Foden: Pep

Phil Foden scored the first and fifth goals in the 5-0 rout of Burnley.

The talent of Manchester City's 20-year-old midfielder Phil Foden, who scored twice in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 5-0 home win over Burnley, means the club do not have to invest in a replacement for the departing David Silva, said manager Pep Guardiola.

Silva, 34, is due to leave City at the end of this campaign after 10 seasons with the club but, in Foden, City seem to have a ready-made replacement.

"In this position, when David says it is his last year, I spoke with the board that we have Phil (Foden) so we don't have to invest," said Guardiola.

Foden, who scored the first and fifth goals in the rout and looked composed and classy throughout, said the match was his best in a City shirt, but Guardiola was not so sure.

"I remember some games in the cup when he played similar. I am happy for him," said Guardiola. "Every time he played with us, he always played at a high level. But he is 20 years old and he needs to improve. He will be an important player for this club for the next decade. He deserves it. He is a joy to watch."

The manager hopes Silva, who also scored against Burnley, will get a proper farewell when fans are back in the stadiums. Riyad Mahrez bagged the other two goals against Burnley.

Meanwhile, City's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a left knee injury. The club said the striker will be seeing a specialist in Barcelona.

"He was struggling in the last month with a problem in the knee. We will see what he has done but it doesn't look good for the season," said Guardiola.