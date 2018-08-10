No new defenders for Man United

Manchester United failed in a last-ditch attempt to sign a centre-back before the English Premier League transfer window closed early this morning (Singapore time).

The Red Devils had been linked with a host of players - Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona's Yerry Mina, Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich, Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid and Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

United play the Foxes in their English Premier League opener tomorrow morning and Leicester boss Claude Puel had said in the pre-match press conference that his England centre-back was going nowhere.

According to British media reports Boateng rebuffed United's advances as he didn't believe the club could win the Champions League this season, while Godin's agent reportedly sounded United out about his client's availability only for the Uruguayan to sign a new contract with the La Liga side.

Mina, meanwhile, moved to Everton for £27.2m (S$47.9m).

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who repeatedly complained about a lack of transfer activity, said yesterday that he was "not confident" of signing anyone before the window slammed shut.

It was a sentiment shared by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose team will go into the new season with no fresh faces.

He said: "People in football find it difficult to understand that Tottenham didn't sign or sell players, but sometimes in football you need to behave differently.

"If we are happy with our squad and cannot improve our squad, sometimes it's better to keep our squad together."

Other EPL sides, however, were more successful in getting their transfer business concluded on deadline day.

West Ham United continued a busy transfer window yesterday with the cut-price £4 million signing of attacker Lucas Perez from Arsenal.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from Deportivo La Coruna for £17.1m just two seasons ago.

The 29-year-old is the Hammers 10th purchase after record signing Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena, Xande Silva and Carlos Sanchez.

Promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers have also had a busy window, signing Leander Dendoncker yesterday. The 23-year-old Belgian utility man signed on loan. The Midlands club have also signed Adama Traore, Jonny Castro, Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio.

Besides Mina, Everton have also signed Brazilian winger Bernard and Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes.