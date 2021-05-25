No place for captain Sergio Ramos in Spain's Euro 2020 squad

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of the squad for Euro 2020, coach Luis Enrique said yesterday.

The Real Madrid centre-back, 35, won the last of his 180 caps in March but has endured an injury-plagued season that has limited him to just 15 La Liga appearances and only five games in all competitions in 2021.

His last outing came in the club's 2-0 Champions League semi-final, second-leg defeat by Chelsea on May 5.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, 26, was included after Fifa approved his switch from France to Spain earlier this month.

"I've not included Ramos because he's not been able to play much this season, especially since January he's not been fit enough, and at times, not even training with the group at his club," said Enrique, who named 24 players in the 26 spots, none of whom play for Real.

"It wasn't easy, but I called him last night and we had a difficult and tough conversation."