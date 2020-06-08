No positives in latest EPL coronavirus tests
The English Premier League's latest round of Covid-19 tests produced no new positive cases.
A total of 1,195 EPL players and club staff were tested in the sixth round of screening, which took place last Thursday and Friday. Previously, 13 tested positive.
Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah grabbed a hat-trick in Arsenal's 6-0 friendly win over Charlton Athletic at an empty Emirates Stadium last Saturday.
Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Joe Willock also got on the scoresheet. - AFP, REUTERS
