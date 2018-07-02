No pressure for Japan against Belgium

Japan's players said they will be unburdened by pressure when they play Belgium in the World Cup last-16 tomorrow morning (Singapore time) because the heavily fancied Red Devils have much better players.

Said veteran fullback Yuto Nagatomo: "It will definitely be a hard match.

"Belgium are a better team than us.

"However, Japan can now play with confidence. We have nothing to lose."

His fellow defender Maya Yoshida, concurred, but retained belief that Japan's collective strength can trump Belgium's individual talent.

He said: "Individually they are much better, that's 100 per cent for sure.

"But as a unit, we can make a huge difference. Sometimes unity can beat individuals. So I hope we can organise very well as a team."

Belgium's Dries Mertens, however, insists that there will be no complacency from his team, saying they have learnt their lesson, following their surprise quarter-final loss to Wales at Euro 2016.

He said: "I remember the Wales game.

"Everyone thought we were going to go through, no problem. And then suddenly, we're out of the tournament.

"We're not going to underestimate Japan because they have a strong team.

"If they got this far, it means they're a good side."

FIRST-CHOICE XI

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is expected to restore his first-choice XI who started their first two matches, after resting the majority of them for the 1-0 win over England in their final group match.

The only change he is likely to make will come in the centre of his three-man defence with Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen both passed fit.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored four times in two matches, is also back to full fitness after an ankle injury.