No price hike for Euro 2020 pack

Kylian Mbappe's (left) France are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020.

Football fans in Singapore can look forward to catching Euro 2020 live after Singtel and StarHub announced yesterday that they have partnered on-demand streaming service LiveNow to secure broadcast rights for the June 11-July 11 tournament.

Early birds need only pay a one-time charge of $83 on Singtel, $84 on StarHub and $88 on LiveNow if they sign up before June 1. After that, charges are $93 (Singtel), $94 (StarHub) and $98 (LiveNow). All prices are inclusive of GST.

The telcos' latest pricing is a slight decrease from 2016, when it was $88.

Singtel customers can purchase the Euro 2020 a la carte pack on Singtel TV from tomorrow.

Those who sign up or renew their Singtel TV Value and Ultimate packs can enjoy all 51 Euro 2020 matches live for free on LiveNow channels or Singtel TV.

The action is also available on Singtel Cast. For non-Singtel customers, it is accessible via LiveNow.

Anna Yip, Singtel's chief executive officer of consumer Singapore, said: "We know football fans can hardly contain their excitement after a year-long wait. As Singapore's home of football, we are proud to bring European football's greatest tournament to our customers in Singapore."

StarHub customers, who can sign up from today, will be able to watch matches through the official LiveNow app, which can be cast onto TV screens. The app will be available for download on iOS and Android phones, certain Smart TVs and through the StarHub TV+ box.

In addition, they will be entitled to a voucher that will allow them to redeem one non-sports event on LiveNow at no extra cost. Options include live music concerts, fitness workouts, stand-up comedy and more.

"Football fans have been steeped in anticipation for this event, and we are always excited to deliver content that our customers love and look forward to," said Johan Buse, chief of StarHub's consumer business group.

More information is available on the telcos' websites.

LiveNow said it will broadcast all 51 matches live, across mobile phone, tablet, TV and PC platforms. Its coverage will be available directly from www.live-now.com. Also available exclusively on its platform will be Uefa-produced content, including the official daily highlights programme.

Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament kicks off with Turkey taking on Italy on June 12 at 3am (Singapore time).

Matches will be broadcast live at 9pm, midnight and 3am until July 12.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES