No reason Mourinho's Spurs can't win a cup this season: Jamie Redknapp

For all his impressive work at Tottenham Hotspur, the lack of trophies has always been the asterisks to Mauricio Pochettino's tenure in north London.

But former Spurs and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp told The New Paper yesterday that a lack of silverware should not be used as a stick to beat the Argentine with, because Tottenham are "not an easy club to win at".

During Pochettino's 2014-2019 stint, Spurs finished second in the English Premier League, reached the Champions League and League Cup finals, and made it to the FA Cup semi-finals in consecutive seasons.

"It's not an easy club to win at, Tottenham," said Redknapp, who is in town for Cadbury's Buy & Win! campaign, which offers fans the chance to win a trip to England to watch an EPL game live.

"They don't push like they could, I think. Which is a bit of a shame because they were so close these last few years...

"(In 2016), they should have won the league, but they missed out to Leicester...

"And you felt if they had a bought a few players in, it might have been a different story for Pochettino. But it doesn't make him a bad manager...

"They went two windows without buying a player.

"I've been in football dressing rooms all my life and when a new player comes in, it lifts the team. There's no doubt.

"I know they got to a Champions League final, but things weren't smooth for Pochettino last year.

"You could see he didn't look happy. Speaking to players, he started to lose a bit of interest and that's why he was inevitably sacked by Daniel Levy."

Spurs replaced Pochettino with former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho last November.

Redknapp, who played at White Hart Lane from 2002-2005, believes the Portuguese could make Spurs a cup team.

He said: "It's not as easy on the eye as some of Pochettino's teams... Jose's looking at and trying to make the team difficult to beat.

"I look at teams that have been difficult to beat in the past as an example. Like Liverpool under Rafa (Benitez), who were amazing in cup competitions.

"And I think that's what Jose might look at. 'I can make this team capable of defending well, and winning'.