No regrets if Liverpool lose EPL title race: Klopp

Liverpool will look to finish the season strongly so that they have no regrets if they lose the English Premier League title race to reigning champions Manchester City, Reds manager Juergen Klopp said yesterday.

Liverpool trail league leaders City by one point with three games to go and, with neither side facing a "top six" club in the run-in, Klopp hopes to take the title race right down to the wire.

"There're three games left, we want to win them," Klopp said ahead of Huddersfield's visit tomorrow morning (Singapore time). "Huddersfield, Newcastle, Wolves. That's the situation.

"If we win it, we win it. If we don't, there are no regrets as long as we give our best. If we win our next two games, then the title will be decided on the final match day and that would be pretty special."

Liverpool are looking to win their first league title since 1990, but Klopp's focus was on how this season has been a stepping stone for his side that will look to improve and compete for more titles in the future.

"The club and the people are waiting for a long time for it," Klopp added. "It's rather surprising because last season, we were 25 points behind (Manchester City at the end of the season). We have to carry on but only one team will be champion.

"However the season ends up, it is only the first step. We're not the finished article. We will carry on and we will see.

"We don't only play for being champion at the end of the season. Yes, it's a big target and we are pretty close and have a chance, but it's the first time, not the last time."

With the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Barcelona next week, Klopp said he would not tinker with the line-up when they face Huddersfield.

"This will be the last game I overthink anything," Klopp said. "I will not push that preparation with a fresh line-up. We have enough time to recover for the next game. Barcelona has nothing to do with Friday night."