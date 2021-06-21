No repeat of 1982 disgrace, insists Austrian camp

Austria are not considering the option of a draw in their last Euro 2020 Group C game against Ukraine, a result that may send both teams into the round of 16, but that would also dredge up memories of their 1982 "Disgrace of Gijon".

That World Cup game in Spain - a 1-0 win for what was then West Germany - was enough to send both Austria and their neighbours through at the expense of Algeria.

EURO 2020: GROUP C UKRAINE AUSTRIA

An early German goal was followed by a soulless kickabout, as neither team wanted to score.

Tonight, Ukraine need only a point for second place - and while Austria can leapfrog the Ukrainians with a win at the National Arena in Bucharest - a draw may also be enough to get them into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

"I do not think that it comes down to that," said Austrian Football Association president Leo Windtner.

"In every respect, it would be the wrong tactic to go out and play for a point.

"The best thing would be to not even discuss it. That is history. It does not call out for repetition. We will try to decide this game in our favour."

Austria forward Sasa Kalajdzic said: "I want to win every game, and this one as well."

Austria's forwards made little impact in their last game, a 2-0 defeat by the Netherlands.

But top attacker Marko Arnautovic returns to the starting XI after missing the Dutch game due to a suspension for his outburst at an opponent while celebrating his goal in the 3-1 win over North Macedonia.

The Netherlands, who face North Macedonia at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena tonight, are already through to the last 16 as group winners.

The Dutch let a 2-0 lead slip against Ukraine before winning 3-2 and also looked lethargic at times in the 2-0 win over Austria.

"We could have done better in possession against Austria. In the front, the tuning can also be sharper," said coach Frank de Boer. "Those kind of things we can work on (against North Macedonia)."

De Boer also expressed relief that attacker Memphis Depay has settled his future by signing with Barcelona on Saturday.