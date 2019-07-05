No repeat of 5-0 loss, say Peru's Yotun before final with Brazil

Peru will produce a far better performance in the Copa America final against Brazil than their 5-0 defeat by the hosts earlier in the tournament, said midfielder Yoshimar Yotun after his side stunned holders Chile 3-0 in yesterday's semi-final.

Ricardo Gareca's side had sneaked into the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage, but they have come into their own.

After eliminating highly fancied Uruguay in a quarter-final penalty shoot-out, Peru floored Chile with first-half goals from Edison Flores and Yotun before Paolo Guerrero's late strike completed the comprehensive win.

The victory over the double defending champions also avenged Peru's defeat in the 2015 semi-finals and booked their place in their first Copa America final since 1975, the last time they won the tournament.

"The defeat by Brazil was very tough but this game will be different," Yotun said, ahead of the final at the Maracana on Monday morning (Singapore time).